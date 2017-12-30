Carlow luckier in Lotto as locals asked to check tickets for €39m jackpot

Some one in Carlow or Kilkenny could have picked up a massive Euromillions windfall ahead of the new year. Last night’s €38.9 million jackpot was won in Ireland and locals are being urged to check their tickets. Carlow has been a luckier county so far in 2017 with Carlovians picking up €1.2 million Euro in […]

Some one in Carlow or Kilkenny could have picked up a massive Euromillions windfall ahead of the new year.

Last night’s €38.9 million jackpot was won in Ireland and locals are being urged to check their tickets.

Carlow has been a luckier county so far in 2017 with Carlovians picking up €1.2 million Euro in big Lotto prizes.

Kilkenny people won €840,000 according to the latest figures.

Meanwhile, a Florida-based Irish priest, who was home for Christmas, won €500,000 in the Euromillions Plus draw last week.

But, Monsignor John Delaney, originally from Co. Mayo, has pledged to share his latest winnings with those in need.

It’s not the first time he has won big, previously winning the old Irish Sweepstakes, a number of lotteries in the US and a Garrymore GAA club lotto.

Mr Delaney told The Irish Times , “God gave it to me for some reason and I will give it away.”