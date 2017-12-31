Carlow and Kilkenny events to light up NYE 2017

The North Kilkenny Truck and Tractor run will be attempting to Light up the Night for New Year’s Eve 2017. The event is taking place in Ballyragget this evening to highlight Suicide Awareness. It’ll also be raising badly needed funds for local charities. Cllr Maurice Shorthall says some of the cash collected will go to […]

The North Kilkenny Truck and Tractor run will be attempting to Light up the Night for New Year’s Eve 2017.

The event is taking place in Ballyragget this evening to highlight Suicide Awareness.

It’ll also be raising badly needed funds for local charities.

Cllr Maurice Shorthall says some of the cash collected will go to Teac Tom – who also have their New Year’s Eve Gala Ball in the Hotel Kilkenny tonight.

Borris Tidy Towns will put on their annual Fireworks display to ring in the New Year.

The display takes place at the 19th Century viaduct in Borris and is expected to be another spectacular event visible for miles around.

It’s been running now for four years.