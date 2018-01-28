800 take part in Charlie Curran Memorial Run

800 people have been taking part in a charity run in Carlow this morning. The Charlie Curran Memorial Run got underway at 9am this morning in Carlow Town Rugby Club. Organiser Charlie Curran Junior says the funds raised this year will go to Heart Children Ireland and Billy’s World Ireland. Linda Fay from Carlow took […]

800 people have been taking part in a charity run in Carlow this morning.

The Charlie Curran Memorial Run got underway at 9am this morning in Carlow Town Rugby Club.

Organiser Charlie Curran Junior says the funds raised this year will go to Heart Children Ireland and Billy’s World Ireland.

Linda Fay from Carlow took part in the 10k race – coming in 3rd place – and she says it was a great morning and a great event.