33 arrests in Carlow under Operation Storm

33 people have been arrested in Carlow in the latest Garda operation.

Members of the local force are joined by personnel from Customs, Revenue and the Department of Social Protection in Carlow today.

Superintendent Aidan Brennan says the operation started last Friday evening with a series of searches conducted and arrests made since then.

This morning saw their high-visibility campaign start so locals can expect to see extra Gardaí around the town and county with a number of checkpoints in operation.

25 people have been arrested and a further 8 for failing to turn up in court.