More than 98% of homeowners in Carlow and Kilkenny paid their property tax in 2017

Compliance rates locally were above 98 percent while the national average was 97 percent.

7.3 million euro was collected through the local property tax in Kilkenny last year and 3.8 million in Carlow.

Most of the returns for properties in Carlow were valued in the lowest band of up to 100 thousand euro while in Kilkenny the majority were valued at between 100 thousand and 1 euro and 150 thousand.

Just over 1 percent of properties in Carlow were valued at over 300 thousand – the highest band while in Kilkenny that figure was 2.5 percent.