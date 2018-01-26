Another meeting around mental health in Kilkenny taking place next week

A meeting this week was arranged in light of recent tragedies

Another meeting aimed at maximising community wellbeing in Kilkenny has been called for next week.

A gathering went ahead in the Town Hall on Monday night to talk about mental health.

It was arranged in light of recent tragedies with the aim of making people aware that there is help available for people who are struggling with their mental health.

Angela Hayes of Teac Tom was there – she says people that need the help don’t always want to look for it.

If you or someone you know needs to talk to someone, the Samaritans can be reached on their 24-hour helpline – 116 123.