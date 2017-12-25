Appeal for missing woman in Kilkenny city

Gardai are appealing for your help in locating an elderly lady who has gone missing in Kilkenny City. 83-year-old Dolores O’ Shaughnessey, who suffers from dementia, was staying at her sons residence last night in Tinnypark but was not there this morning when they woke up. She lives in Francis Terrace and was last seen […]

Gardai are appealing for your help in locating an elderly lady who has gone missing in Kilkenny City.

83-year-old Dolores O’ Shaughnessey, who suffers from dementia, was staying at her sons residence last night in Tinnypark but was not there this morning when they woke up.

She lives in Francis Terrace and was last seen wearing a navy padded jacket and black slack trousers

Garda are appealing for anoyone who may have seen her to contact them on 056 7775000.