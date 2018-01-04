Appeal for witnesses to serious assault in Carlow Town

The victim received serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Gardaí say a man who was assaulted in Carlow Town at the weekend was punched a number of times.

They’re appealing for witnesses to the incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning – shortly before 3am – near Milano’s Takeaway on the Potato Market.

It’s understood there was just one culprit and the attack was unprovoked.

Anyone who may have seen anything is asked to contact Gardaí in Carlow on 059 9136620.