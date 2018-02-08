Arrest made after windows of a number of Kilkenny businesses smashed overnight
Arrest made after windows of a number of Kilkenny businesses smashed overnight

Garda station file photo. Source: Ken McGuire/KCLR
There were 14 businesses hit

A man is being detained at Kilkenny Garda station after a spate of window breakages in Kilkenny city.

The windows were smashed at five business premises in Irishtown, one on Wolfe Tone Street, two on Parliament Street, six on Kieran Street, one on High Street.

It’s understood the criminal damage took place sometime between 5am and 7am this morning.

Gardaí, who are investigating the incident, have detained a man for questioning.

If anyone has any information, they are asked to contact Gardaí on 056 777 5000.

