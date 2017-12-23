Man arrested after 19-year-old seriously injured in crash

A man’s been arrested after a road crash in south Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning that left a teenager with serious injuries. The incident happened when a car left the road and hit a wall at Luffany near Mooncoin at 3am. A 19-year-old man has been rushed for treatment to University Hospital […]

A man’s been arrested after a road crash in south Kilkenny in the early hours of this morning that left a teenager with serious injuries.

The incident happened when a car left the road and hit a wall at Luffany near Mooncoin at 3am.

A 19-year-old man has been rushed for treatment to University Hospital Waterford where his condition is being described as serious.

Two other men aged 19 and 20 also suffered more minor injuries in the crash.

The other 19-year-old was arrested at the scene and taken to Thomastown Garda Station for questioning.

He’s since been released without charge while a full investigation is being carried out.

The road had been closed for a forensic examination but has now reopened.