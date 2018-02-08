Arts On Drive: John Scott’s ‘Heroes’

John Scott talks to Ken McGuire on KCLR Drive about his brand new solo work, HEROES, at the Watergate Theatre.

John Scott is back in Kilkenny.

Having visited Carlow previously with a version of Heroes, the dancer and opera singer returns to Kilkenny’s Watergate Theatre. This Friday night continues the Heroes tour and he popped up on KCLR Drive this week for a chat.

John Scott (Irish Modern Dance Theatre) previously brought the world premiere of LEAR with Valda Setterfield to Kilkenny as part of Kilkenny Arts Festival.