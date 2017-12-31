Ayrfield Medical Park Kilkenny sold for €7.8m
Ayrfield Medical Park Kilkenny sold for €7.8m

A Kilkenny Medical centre has been sold in a deal worth nearly €8 million.

Ayrfield Medical Park has been snapped up by a London Investment fund – MedicX.

The 2,700 sq m primary care centre houses a large GP practice, a chemists, a dentist, and other heathcare practicioners.

MedicX announced the €7.8m deal to the London Stock Exchange.

It will lease the building it back to the HSE and the doctors who originally developed the centre in 2011.

