Ayrfield Medical Park Kilkenny sold for €7.8m

A Kilkenny Medical centre has been sold in a deal worth nearly €8 million. Ayrfield Medical Park has been snapped up by a London Investment fund – MedicX. The 2,700 sq m primary care centre houses a large GP practice, a chemists, a dentist, and other heathcare practicioners. MedicX announced the €7.8m deal to the […]

It will lease the building it back to the HSE and the doctors who originally developed the centre in 2011.