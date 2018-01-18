Big Kilkenny names to speak at Dublin sport conference today

Local business and sports leaders such as Brian Cody, Tommy Walsh, Ann Downey and Terry Clune of local company Taxback will all be speaking at the ‘Resilience in Sport’ conference.

A major event is taking place in Dublin today with the aim of raising funds to create a National Centre of Excellence for Hurling in Kilkenny.

Local business and sports leaders such as Brian Cody, Tommy Walsh, Ann Downey and Terry Clune of local company Taxback will all be speaking at the ‘Resilience in Sport’ conference.

It’s taking place in the Clayton Hotel in Dublin, but the event has been put together by St Kieran’s College in Kilkenny.

Speaking to KCLR News, St Kieran’s teacher and County Board PRO, Paul Fitzgerald says all the funds raised today will go towards sport at the school.