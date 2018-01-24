Big plans for little village: possibility of distillery for North Kilkenny being explored

The only pub in the village closed down and was sold last summer

A North Kilkenny village could be getting a new lease of life as plans for possibly a new distillery are in the works.

In October of last year a building which comprises a pub and shop in Crosspatrick was bought by an American who says his first aim is to reopen the pub.

It had closed down last summer, while the only shop in the village had closed down about seven years before that.

Carl Engebreth already owns a vineyard and winery in Washington State and he’s told KCLR News it’s all in the very, very early stages but there’s plenty of potential in Crosspatrick.

Mr Engebreth has already been granted a US and an EU trademark for the word ‘Crosspatrick’ for distilled spirits.