Body of missing Kilkenny man found

The body of young man who went missing in Kilkenny on Friday was found.

24 year old Steven Dooley was last seen leaving his home at Bishop Birch Place in Kilkenny at 11.30pm on Friday night.

Gardaí in Kilkenny launched an appeal for help in tracing his whereabouts on Saturday evening.

They confirmed his body was recovered yesterday (Sunday).