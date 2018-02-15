Bogus workers caught after trying to target elderly couple in South Kilkenny

You’re being urged to on your guard for bogus workers who have been calling to houses in South Kilkenny.

An elderly couple were targeted in the Windgap area recently.

Gardaí say the people who called to their house were very forceful in their manner when they were trying to convince the couple that they needed work carried out.

They were demanding cash up front for work that they were going to start the following morning.

However, the couple called the Gardaí who were then waiting for them when they arrived the next morning.

They’re urging anyone else who might find themselves in a similar situation to also contact them immediately.