Cartoon Saloon’s ‘The Breadwinner’ wins Annie Award

Cartoon Saloon has picked up another prestigious award in the US. The Kilkenny studio’s film ‘The Breadwinner’ was named best independent animated feature at the Annies. Its big rival for an Oscar in March is Coco – the Pixar movie swept the board at the 45th Annie Awards, with 11 gongs. Coco won in every […]

Coco won in every category in which it was nominated, including the overall best animated feature.