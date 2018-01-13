Busy first year for Walsh Whiskey

It was a very successful first year for Walsh Whiskey with 10,000 visitors passing through their doors in Carlow last year. The Royal Oak-based business say their first full year of trading was very successful for them. Figures released this week show that nationally visitors to whiskey distilleries increased by 11% in 2017. Speaking to KCLR […]

It was a very successful first year for Walsh Whiskey with 10,000 visitors passing through their doors in Carlow last year.

The Royal Oak-based business say their first full year of trading was very successful for them.

Figures released this week show that nationally visitors to whiskey distilleries increased by 11% in 2017.

Speaking to KCLR News, Bernard Walsh says they’ve had people from all over the world. He also explained that whiskey enthusiasts now saw Ireland as a destination because of the amount of new distilleries around the country.