Busy first year for Walsh Whiskey
Listen live to KCLR here
KCLR News

Busy first year for Walsh Whiskey

Posted on

It was a very successful first year for Walsh Whiskey with 10,000 visitors passing through their doors in Carlow last year. The Royal Oak-based business say their first full year of trading was very successful for them. Figures released this week show that nationally visitors to whiskey distilleries increased by 11% in 2017. Speaking to KCLR […]

It was a very successful first year for Walsh Whiskey with 10,000 visitors passing through their doors in Carlow last year.

The Royal Oak-based business say their first full year of trading was very successful for them.

Figures released this week show that nationally visitors to whiskey distilleries increased by 11% in 2017.

Speaking to KCLR News, Bernard Walsh says they’ve had people from all over the world. He also explained that whiskey enthusiasts now saw Ireland as a destination because of the amount of  new distilleries around the country.

Walsh Whiskey Distillery Carlow. Pic: Stephen Byrne/KCLR

Walsh Whiskey Distillery Carlow. Pic: Stephen Byrne/KCLR

Grant Vortex Boilers
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });