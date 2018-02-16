Carlow author signs international book deal

Oh My God What A Complete Aisling is going international.

The authors of the hit Irish novel have signed a double book deal with renowned UK publisher Penguin Random House.

The debut novel by Sarah Breen who’s from Borris and Emer McLysaght topped the bestseller list in Ireland last year.

The story follows the trials and tribulations of 28 year old Aisling, who works in Dublin but goes home to see her mammy every weekend without fail.