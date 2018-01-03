Carlow drops down the list on Irish Business Against Litter League

Kilkenny is continuing to climb and is now joint 6th place

Carlow has tumbled down the list on the Irish Business Against Litter league.

The former winner has dropped from 18th to 31st place and is deemed moderately littered.

Kilkenny is continuing to climb and is now joint 6th place and is cleaner than European norms.

Ennis, Roscommon and last year’s winner Kildare are vying for the title of Ireland’s cleanest town which will be announced at midday today.

IBAL spokesperson Conor Horgan says a problem still exists in disadvantaged areas of our cities.