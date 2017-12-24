Carlow Fire Service warning over Christmas lights
The fire service is warning of that dangers of overloading sockets as you light up your home this Christmas. Carlow fire chief Alan O Neill says where traditionally people put up a tree and some fairy lights, now entire homes are covered in lights for the festive season. Speaking to KCLR he says it brings […]

