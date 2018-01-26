Carlow Gardaí to organise viewing day for property recovered recently

Kilkenny Gardaí have recovered some agricultural items too

Gardaí in Carlow are to organise a viewing day for property seized recently in the county.

KCLR revealed earlier this week that a collection of power and garden tools had been recovered following searches.

Now it’s emerged that follow up searches in the past week has resulted in the seizure of farm machinery including some tractors and trailers.

These recent seizures and previous operations targeting the theft of property in Kilkenny/Carlow Division were conducted under Operation Trojan.

Kilkenny Gardaí have recovered some agricultural items too, including five brand new feed barriers for cattle which were dumped on a farm.

Meanwhile, Gardaí in Carlow say they have been carrying out pro-active patrols recently.

It’s resulted in a number of arrests for public order and other offences.

A man was arrested yesterday in connection with the sale or supply of drugs. No charges followed though.

Another man was arrested in the early hours of this morning on suspicion of drink driving.