Carlow has highest take-up rate for cervical screenings

This week is national Cervical Cancer Prevention Week

Carlow has the highest take-up rate for cervical screenings in the country but Kilkenny is closer to the other end of the scale.

This week is national Cervical Cancer Prevention Week and women between 25 and 60 years of age locally are being urged not to get complacent and to go for their free checks.

At the moment there’s a take-up rate of 90% in Carlow – higher than any other county – whereas Kilkenny has one of the lowest rates, at 72%.

Clinical Director at the Irish Family Planning Association, Dr Caitríona Henchion told KCLR News they’re trying to bring Kilkenny up to at least the 80% mark.

Dr Henchion says this year will also see the first group of women who received the HPV vaccine going for their checks.