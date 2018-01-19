Carlow/Kilkenny Fianna Fáil TD “disappointed” by party leader’s stance on abortion

Meanwhile, it seems Kathleen Funchion is the only local TD fully supportive of all the recommendations

Fianna Fáil Deputy Bobby Aylward says he is disappointed with Micheál Martin’s change of position on abortion.

The Carlow/Kilkenny TD says it was an unexpected move by the party leader who gave no indication to members at their parliamentary party meeting this week.

Speaking to KCLR News today he says Deputy Martin is entitled to express his own opinion on the matter but he says he does not feel the same way.

Yesterday in the Dáil John Paul Phelan explained, giving a personal account of why he could not support a repeal of the 8th amendment.

However he says he is very much in favour of the people being allowed to decide.

Meanwhile, it seems Sinn Féin’s Kathleen Funchion is the only local Dáil Deputy who is fully supportive of all the recommendations put forward by the 8th amendment committee.

She says it’s time the women of Ireland were given a choice.