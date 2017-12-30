Strong winds to hit Carlow-Kilkenny

Carlow and Kilkenny will be hit by strong winds tonight after Met Eireann issued new weather warnings. Locals can expect Storm Dylan to bring west to southwest winds gusting to 90 or 110 km per hour tonight. The yellow weather alert is in effect from 9pm this evening until 12pm tomorrow. Parts of Connacht and […]

Carlow and Kilkenny will be hit by strong winds tonight after Met Eireann issued new weather warnings.

Locals can expect Storm Dylan to bring west to southwest winds gusting to 90 or 110 km per hour tonight.

The yellow weather alert is in effect from 9pm this evening until 12pm tomorrow.

Parts of Connacht and Ulster look like they’ll be hit harder after being handed an orange level warning.

Alan O’Reilly of Carlowweather.com says we won’t bear the brunt of Dylan but it will be fairly severe in the late hours tonight and early tomorrow.