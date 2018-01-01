Optimism for new Carlow-Kilkenny jobs in 2018

2018 is starting on an optimistic note in Carlow and Kilkenny. The entire south west region is still suffering from higher unemployment rates than the national average. But Kilkenny Councillor Mary Hilda Kavanagh says thing are looking up on the jobs front locally. Carlow Fianna Fail Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who says it’s a constant […]

2018 is starting on an optimistic note in Carlow and Kilkenny.

The entire south west region is still suffering from higher unemployment rates than the national average.

But Kilkenny Councillor Mary Hilda Kavanagh says thing are looking up on the jobs front locally.

Carlow Fianna Fail Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor who says it’s a constant battle to get jobs for Carlow and Kilkenny.

Jobs are a priority for the south-east yet the IDA only paid 30 visits to this region in the past year.

Senator Murnane O’Connor says she believes all the local authority CEOs in the south-east are pulling together for the first time as they have a common goal on jobs.