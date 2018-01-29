Carlow/Kilkenny TD calling for urgent meeting with HSE over situation at local Department of Psychiatry

She wants the Health Service to explain what it’s doing to address overcrowding issues

A local TD is seeking an urgent meeting with HSE management over the conditions at St Luke’s Psychiatric Department.

Kathleen Funchion says she wants the Health Service to explain what it’s doing to address the overcrowding issues locally.

The Sinn Fein deputy says there were 34 patients in the local DOP on Friday with some on makeshift beds.

Deputy Funchion says the HSE have to answer some specific questions about the situation.

It comes as overcrowding in the department was raised in both the Dáil and at an Oireachtas committee meeting on mental health in the past fortnight.