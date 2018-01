30 projects nationally are sharing the money.

Carlow and Kilkenny have both been given a funding boost towards walking trails.

€86,000 has been allocated for two walkways in Kilkenny.

The Kings River Walk is getting €23,792 to finish their trail there while the Nore Valley Walk gets €63,075 for an environmental rehabilitation project.

Meanwhile, Carlow will get €79,000 which will go towards walkways on the South Leinster Way.

