Carlow leading lady will wear black to Golden Globes as part of Hollywood silent protest

Carlows’ Saoirse Ronan has confirmed that she will be among the many actresses wearing black for the Golden Globes ceremony this weekend.

She’s in contention for the Best Actress award for her role in Lady Bird and is hotly tipped to collect the prize on Sunday.

The Ardattin actress is one of a number of leading ladies ready to ditch colour as part of a ‘silent protest’ against harrassment in the industry.

Saoirse told reporters at the Palm Springs awards earlier this week that it’s more of a unified thing describing the move as “a total message of solidarity, support and community within our industry and also letting other women in other industries know that they have our support too”.