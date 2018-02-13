Carlow senator backs calls for proper regulation of sulky racing

Senator Jennifer Murnane O’Connor is calling for a proper debate to be had on Sulky Racing.

The Carlow based representative says it is a traditional sport that should have a traditional home, and be banned from our highways and byways.

Speaking in the Seanad, Senator Murnane O’Connor said something should be done before more tragedy comes to the door of another innocent person.

She says councils and the Gardaí are left to tackle the problem as there are no regulations for the sport:

“I read of a pregnant woman being run off the road by five cars protecting a sulky race. Look at it this way leader, if I called some of my friends and we decided to block off a public road and set up a snooker table and play a few shots, I and my friends would find ourselves in the garda station.”

At that point someone else shouted “In the nuthouse!”

Senator Murnane O’Connor continued, “Yes, absolutely! But I want you then to consider sulky racing and snooker – why is one regulated and one isn’t?”