Carlow TD asks local landowners owed money from Coillte to appear before Dáil Committee
Fine Gael's Pat Deering pictured during the KCLR Election debate in February 2016. Photo: Ken McGuire/KCLR
Carlow TD Pat Deering is the chairperson of the Joint Committee on Agriculture and he says the issue first came to his attention shortly before Christmas.

Local farmers who claim they’re owed tens of thousands of euro by Coillte are now being invited to appear before an Oireachtas Committee.

Carlow TD Pat Deering is the chairperson of the Joint Committee on Agriculture and he says the issue first came to his attention shortly before Christmas.

Coillte were questioned by his committee on the matter and he says they admitted that some farmers hadn’t been paid for timber harvested from their lands.

Speaking to KCLR News Deputy Deering says it needs to be sorted as soon as possible.

