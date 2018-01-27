Carlow Town park to reopen

Carlow Town Park is expected to reopen this morning. It was closed for the last few days as a precautionary measure in case the River Barrow flooded. However, the river levels there and in the Burren and Slaney have been under constant monitoring by Carlow County Council and they say they have dropped slightly over […]

