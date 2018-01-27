Carlow Town park to reopen
KCLR News

Carlow Town park to reopen

Posted on

Carlow Town Park is expected to reopen this morning. It was closed for the last few days as a precautionary measure in case the River Barrow flooded. However, the river levels there and in the Burren and Slaney have been under constant monitoring by Carlow County Council and they say they have dropped slightly over […]

Carlow Town Park is expected to reopen this morning.

It was closed for the last few days as a precautionary measure in case the River Barrow flooded.

However, the river levels there and in the Burren and Slaney have been under constant monitoring by Carlow County Council and they say they have dropped slightly over the last 48 hours.

But council staff will remain on standby should the weather conditions worsen again.

Home & Lifestyle Expo
Related Items:,

Recommended for you

To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });