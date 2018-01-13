Cartoon Saloon set for LA Critics Award
Representatives of Cartoon Saloon will collect an LA Critics Award tonight (Saturday 13th) for The Breadwinner. Its been a busy week for the Kilkenny animation studio attending award ceremonies even though they missed out on a Golden Globe to Disney Pixar production Coco. The same film pipped them to the Critics Choice award for Best […]

However there’s plenty of excitement still to look forward to – The Breadwinner has been shortlisted for 10 Annie Awards in February and it’s hotly tipped to get an Oscar nomination in the coming weeks.

