Ceol Anocht – Interview – Eddi Reader (29/1/2018)

Martin Bridgeman in conversation with Scottish singer and songwriter Eddi Reader for the Ceol Anocht show on KCLR., ahead of her appearance at the Watergate Theatre on February 13th, 2018

Eddi Reader is a hugely popular singer and is continuing to make music, with work on a new album well under way. As always with her it’s a lovely, engaging chat about music, its many sources, the power of a melody, how albums get made and mice! With a twist! You have to listen all the way to the end. We hear a classic from her previous album and a brand new song with a great pedigree!

