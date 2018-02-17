Ceol Anocht: Interview – Out Of Habit – 17/2/2018

Always great to see new bands emerge and Out Of Habit are a duo that have been creating quite the buzz around Kilkenny at their own gigs and at the Open Mic in Ryan’s of Friary Street. People have been impressed by their energy and commitment and as you’ll hear they have the fire in their bellies about their music.

They dropped in to chat with me about the band, how they met and collaborated and to tell us about an upcoming gig on March 10th at The Pumphouse. We’re all expecting great things and they have certainly made a great start. Hopefully the studio beckons soon!

Tickets are available online and are discounted for online purchases.