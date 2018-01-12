Ceol Anocht: Show #10 – 11/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Jennifer Evans, The Holy Roman Army, Motorhead, Autamata, Rick Shea & The Losin’ End, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Lankum, Lindisfarne, Jimi Hendrix, Duke Special, Joe Jackson, Eoin Dillon, Pierce Turner, Brother Dege, David Bowie, Microdisney, Joe Chester, Crowded House, Ciarán Lavery
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 16/1/2018.
https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-10-1112018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Uncomfortable Word
|Jennifer Evans
|Rope
|The Holy Roman Army
|Ace Of Spades
|Motorhead
|Need You Sunshine
|Autamata
|The Road To Jericho
|Rick Shea & The Losin’ End
|Bríd Óg Ní Mháille
|Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
|Bad Luck To the Rolling Water
|Lankum
|Fog On the Tyne
|Lindisfarne
|Purple Haze
|Jimi Hendrix
|A Questionnaire For Walter Mitty
|Duke Special
|Breaking Us In Two
|Joe Jackson
|Dancing On the Radio/Port Con Dunham
|Eoin Dillon
|All Messed Up
|Pierce Turner
|Johnny Has Gone For A Soldier
|Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
|Old Angel Midnight
|Brother Dege
|Wild Is The Wind
|David Bowie
|Singers Hampstead Home
|Microdisney
|Juliette Walking In The Rain
|Joe Chester
|Pour Le Monde
|Crowded House
|Wilder
|Ciarán Lavery
|Swan Song
|Eoin Dillon