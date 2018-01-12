Ceol Anocht: Show #10 - 11/1/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #10 – 11/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Jennifer Evans, The Holy Roman Army, Motorhead, Autamata, Rick Shea & The Losin’ End, Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh, Lankum, Lindisfarne, Jimi Hendrix, Duke Special, Joe Jackson, Eoin Dillon, Pierce Turner, Brother Dege, David Bowie, Microdisney, Joe Chester, Crowded House, Ciarán Lavery

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 16/1/2018.

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-10-1112018

…and here’s the playlist:

Uncomfortable Word Jennifer Evans
Rope The Holy Roman Army
Ace Of Spades Motorhead
Need You Sunshine Autamata
The Road To Jericho Rick Shea & The Losin’ End
Bríd Óg Ní Mháille Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
Bad Luck To the Rolling Water Lankum
Fog On the Tyne Lindisfarne
Purple Haze Jimi Hendrix
A Questionnaire For Walter Mitty Duke Special
Breaking Us In Two Joe Jackson
Dancing On the Radio/Port Con Dunham Eoin Dillon
All Messed Up Pierce Turner
Johnny Has Gone For A Soldier Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh
Old Angel Midnight Brother Dege
Wild Is The Wind David Bowie
Singers Hampstead Home Microdisney
Juliette Walking In The Rain Joe Chester
Pour Le Monde Crowded House
Wilder Ciarán Lavery
Swan Song Eoin Dillon
