Ceol Anocht: Show #12 – 18/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Blackbird & Crow, Richie Healy, Joe Jackson, Pugwash, The Rails, Maria Doyle-Kennedy, Divine Comedy, Jilted John, Talking Heads, Karrie, Eels, The Martin Hayes Quartet, Van Morrison, Jeff Finlin, Aoife Moriarty, Townes Van Zandt, Duke Special, Dr. Millar, Nadine Khouri, Scott Walker & David Kitt

Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 23/1/2018

…and here’s the playlist: