Ceol Anocht: Show #12 – 18/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Blackbird & Crow, Richie Healy, Joe Jackson, Pugwash, The Rails, Maria Doyle-Kennedy, Divine Comedy, Jilted John, Talking Heads, Karrie, Eels, The Martin Hayes Quartet, Van Morrison, Jeff Finlin, Aoife Moriarty, Townes Van Zandt, Duke Special, Dr. Millar, Nadine Khouri, Scott Walker & David Kitt
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 23/1/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Shoot Me Down
|Blackbird & Crow
|The Perilous Tree
|Richie Healy
|Different For Girls
|Joe Jackson
|Apples
|Pugwash
|The Cally
|The Rails
|Pride
|Maria Doyle-Kennedy
|To The Rescue
|Divine Comedy
|Jilted John
|Jilted John
|Psycho Killer
|Talking Heads
|So Long Ago
|Karrie
|Novocaine For the Soul
|Eels
|Mo Mhúirnín Bán
|The Martin Hayes Quartet
|Sweet Thing
|Van Morrison
|Last Call
|Maria Doyle-Kennedy
|Sugar Blue
|Jeff Finlin
|Alphabet Soup
|Aoife Moriarty
|If I Needed You
|Townes Van Zandt
|The Ice-Cream Man
|Duke Special
|I’ve Never Loved Somebody
|Dr. Millar
|The Salted Air
|Nadine Khouri
|Black Sheep Boy
|Scott Walker
|Use Your Eyes
|David Kitt
|Port Sadhbh
|The Martin Hayes Quartet