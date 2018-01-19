Ceol Anocht: Show #12 - 18/1/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #12 – 18/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Blackbird & Crow, Richie Healy, Joe Jackson, Pugwash, The Rails, Maria Doyle-Kennedy, Divine Comedy, Jilted John, Talking Heads, Karrie, Eels, The Martin Hayes Quartet, Van Morrison, Jeff Finlin, Aoife Moriarty, Townes Van Zandt, Duke Special, Dr. Millar, Nadine Khouri, Scott Walker & David Kitt

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 23/1/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Shoot Me Down Blackbird & Crow
The Perilous Tree Richie Healy
Different For Girls Joe Jackson
Apples Pugwash
The Cally The Rails
Pride Maria Doyle-Kennedy
To The Rescue Divine Comedy
Jilted John Jilted John
Psycho Killer Talking Heads
So Long Ago Karrie
Novocaine For the Soul Eels
Mo Mhúirnín Bán The Martin Hayes Quartet
Sweet Thing Van Morrison
Last Call Maria Doyle-Kennedy
Sugar Blue Jeff Finlin
Alphabet Soup Aoife Moriarty
If I Needed You Townes Van Zandt
The Ice-Cream Man Duke Special
I’ve Never Loved Somebody Dr. Millar
The Salted Air Nadine Khouri
Black Sheep Boy Scott Walker
Use Your Eyes David Kitt
Port Sadhbh The Martin Hayes Quartet
