Ceol Anocht: Show #13 – 23/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Malojian, Shane Joyce, Scritti Politti, Anna Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Glen Hansard (Album Of The Week!), Wyvern Lingo, Gordon Giltrap, eidtkr, Karl Blau, Kilkenny Pipers Club, Clare Sands, Blackbird & Crow (Live Session), Santana, Gordon Barry, Jack O’Rourke, Crowded House, David Gilmour, Katie Kim, Trashcan Sinatras, This Is How We Fly

Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 25/1/2018

…and here’s the playlist