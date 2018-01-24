Ceol Anocht: Show #13 - 23/1/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #13 – 23/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Malojian, Shane Joyce, Scritti Politti, Anna Mitchell, Bob Dylan, Glen Hansard (Album Of The Week!), Wyvern Lingo, Gordon Giltrap, eidtkr, Karl Blau, Kilkenny Pipers Club, Clare Sands, Blackbird & Crow (Live Session), Santana, Gordon Barry, Jack O’Rourke, Crowded House, David Gilmour, Katie Kim, Trashcan Sinatras, This Is How We Fly

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 25/1/2018

…and here’s the playlist

Beard Song Malojian
Piano Song Shane Joyce
The Sweetest Girl Scritti Politti
It Pours Anna Mitchell
Tangled Up In Blue Bob Dylan
Setting Forth Glen Hansard
Maybe It’s My Nature Wyvern Lingo
Oh Well Gordon Giltrap
Backstreet Baptism eidtkr
Blue As My Name Karl Blau
Reels: Miss Monaghans/Fermoy Lasses Kilkenny Pipers Club
Satisfy Me Clare Sands
Wheels On Fire Glen Hansard
Sweet Surrender Blackbird & Crow
Samba Pa Ti Santana
Devil And St. Jesus Gordon Barry
I’ll Forget You In The Morning Jack O’Rourke
Nails In My Feet Crowded House
On An Island David Gilmour
Someday Katie Kim
Best Days On Earth Trashcan Sinatras
agus a haon : : mumpsimus :: counterline This Is How We Fly

 

