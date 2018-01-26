Ceol Anocht: Show #14 – 25/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Jem Mitchell, Trouble Pilgrims, The Fall, Wyvern Lingo, Willie Watson, Glen Hansard, Malojian, Feldberg, Emerson Lake And Palmer, The Drays, Niall Hanna, Ultan Conlon, Glen Hansard, Blackbird & Crow, The Remedy Club, John Martyn, Susan McKeown, Divine Comedy, The Pearlfishers, Thin Lizzy, Eddi Reader, The Martin Hayes Quartet
|Angel Of La Cienega And Oxnard
|Jem Mitchell
|Long Way To The Sun
|Trouble Pilgrims
|Eat Y’Self Fitter
|The Fall
|Maybe It’s My Nature
|Wyvern Lingo
|Gallows Pole
|Willie Watson
|Movin’ On
|Glen Hansard
|Beard Song
|Malojian
|Dreamin’
|Feldberg
|Hoedown
|Emerson Lake And Palmer
|Sorrel Hill
|The Drays
|Castle Kelly’s Set
|Niall Hanna
|The Golden Sands
|Ultan Conlon
|Your Heart’s Not In It
|Glen Hansard
|Blackbird
|Blackbird & Crow
|Listening To Hank Williams
|The Remedy Club
|Go Down Easy
|John Martyn
|In Darkness Let Me Dwell
|Susan McKeown
|To The Rescue
|Divine Comedy
|My Dad The Weatherfan
|The Pearlfishers
|Dublin
|Thin Lizzy
|My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose
|Eddi Reader
|Joe Ban’s Unusual Key
|The Martin Hayes Quartet