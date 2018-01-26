Ceol Anocht: Show #14 - 25/1/2018
Catch Up

Ceol Anocht: Show #14 – 25/1/2018

Posted on
KCLR96FM
KCLR96FM.com

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Jem Mitchell, Trouble Pilgrims, The Fall, Wyvern Lingo, Willie Watson, Glen Hansard, Malojian, Feldberg, Emerson Lake And Palmer, The Drays, Niall Hanna, Ultan Conlon, Glen Hansard, Blackbird & Crow, The Remedy Club, John Martyn, Susan McKeown, Divine Comedy, The Pearlfishers, Thin Lizzy, Eddi Reader, The Martin Hayes Quartet

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 30/1/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Angel Of La Cienega And Oxnard Jem Mitchell
Long Way To The Sun Trouble Pilgrims
Eat Y’Self Fitter The Fall
Maybe It’s My Nature Wyvern Lingo
Gallows Pole Willie Watson
Movin’ On Glen Hansard
Beard Song Malojian
Dreamin’ Feldberg
Hoedown Emerson Lake And Palmer
Sorrel Hill The Drays
Castle Kelly’s Set Niall Hanna
The Golden Sands Ultan Conlon
Your Heart’s Not In It Glen Hansard
Blackbird Blackbird & Crow
Listening To Hank Williams The Remedy Club
Go Down Easy John Martyn
In Darkness Let Me Dwell Susan McKeown
To The Rescue Divine Comedy
My Dad The Weatherfan The Pearlfishers
Dublin Thin Lizzy
My Love Is Like A Red Red Rose Eddi Reader
Joe Ban’s Unusual Key The Martin Hayes Quartet

 

 

 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top