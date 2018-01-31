Ceol Anocht: Show #15 – 30/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from:O Emperor, Majella Murphy, Elbow, Shane Joyce, Calexico, Johnny Duhan, Papertrail, David Bowie, The Beatles, Ultan Conlon, Brendan Mullholland/Conor Lamb/Deirdre Galway, Old Hannah, Josienne Clarke/Ben Walker, Carol Keogh And The City Fathers, Luke Kelly, Van Morrison, Carole Nelson, John Martyn, Peter Gabriel, Jem Mitchell, Harry Nilsson
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 1/2/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Make It Rain
|O Emperor
|Too Small To Follow
|Majella Murphy
|The Bones Of You
|Elbow
|The Hollow
|Shane Joyce
|The End Of The World
|Calexico
|Just Another Town
|Johnny Duhan
|I Never Knew That I Was Anyone
|Papertrail
|Fame
|David Bowie
|Don’t Let Me Down
|The Beatles
|Hall Of Mirrors
|Ultan Conlon
|The Sweetheart Reel/Aishling’s Wedding/Brosnans’s Reel/Mrs. Crehan’s
|Brendan Mullholland/Conor Lamb/Deirdre Galway
|Follow
|Old Hannah
|The Voyage
|Johnny Duhan
|The Birds
|Josienne Clarke/Ben Walker
|London Song
|Carol Keogh And The City Fathers
|Raglan Road
|Luke Kelly
|Into The Mystic
|Van Morrison
|Low Light Through Bare Trees
|Carole Nelson
|Hurt In Your Heart
|John Martyn
|The Book Of Love
|Peter Gabriel
|Angel Of La Cienega And Oxnard
|Jem Mitchell
|All I Think About Is You
|Harry Nilsson
|Lament for Limerick
|Brendan Mullholland/Conor Lamb/Deirdre Galway