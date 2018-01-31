Ceol Anocht: Show #15 – 30/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from:O Emperor, Majella Murphy, Elbow, Shane Joyce, Calexico, Johnny Duhan, Papertrail, David Bowie, The Beatles, Ultan Conlon, Brendan Mullholland/Conor Lamb/Deirdre Galway, Old Hannah, Josienne Clarke/Ben Walker, Carol Keogh And The City Fathers, Luke Kelly, Van Morrison, Carole Nelson, John Martyn, Peter Gabriel, Jem Mitchell, Harry Nilsson

Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 1/2/2018

…and here’s the playlist: