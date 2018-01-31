Ceol Anocht: Show #15 - 30/1/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #15 – 30/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from:O Emperor, Majella Murphy, Elbow, Shane Joyce, Calexico, Johnny Duhan, Papertrail, David Bowie, The Beatles, Ultan Conlon, Brendan Mullholland/Conor Lamb/Deirdre Galway, Old Hannah, Josienne Clarke/Ben Walker, Carol Keogh And The City Fathers, Luke Kelly, Van Morrison, Carole Nelson, John Martyn, Peter Gabriel, Jem Mitchell, Harry Nilsson

…and here’s the playlist:

Make It Rain O Emperor
Too Small To Follow Majella Murphy
The Bones Of You Elbow
The Hollow Shane Joyce
The End Of The World Calexico
Just Another Town Johnny Duhan
I Never Knew That I Was Anyone Papertrail
Fame David Bowie
Don’t Let Me Down The Beatles
Hall Of Mirrors Ultan Conlon
The Sweetheart Reel/Aishling’s Wedding/Brosnans’s Reel/Mrs. Crehan’s Brendan Mullholland/Conor Lamb/Deirdre Galway
Follow Old Hannah
The Voyage Johnny Duhan
The Birds Josienne Clarke/Ben Walker
London Song Carol Keogh And The City Fathers
Raglan Road Luke Kelly
Into The Mystic Van Morrison
Low Light Through Bare Trees Carole Nelson
Hurt In Your Heart John Martyn
The Book Of Love Peter Gabriel
Angel Of La Cienega And Oxnard Jem Mitchell
All I Think About Is You Harry Nilsson
Lament for Limerick Brendan Mullholland/Conor Lamb/Deirdre Galway
