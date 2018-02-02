Ceol Anocht: Show #16 – 1/2/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: The 202s, Kiosoma, Joni Mitchell, Fight Like Apes, Calexico, Johnny Duhan, Shane Hennessy, Vulfpeck, Status Quo, The Gloaming(!), Joan As Police Woman, Shane O’Fearghaill, Tim V. Smyth, Carol Keogh And The City Fathers, Gerry Rafferty, Katie Kim, PJ Harvey, Brendan Mullholland, Conor Lamb & Deirdre Galway
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 1/2/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Soul Don’t Boogie
|The 202s
|Electric Love
|Kiosoma
|Free Man In Paris
|Joni Mitchell
|Lend Me Your Face (80KIDS Remix)
|Fight Like Apes
|Voices In The Field
|Calexico
|The Beacon
|Johnny Duhan
|Marrakech
|Shane Hennessy
|Dean Town
|Vulfpeck
|Mystery Song
|Status Quo
|The Booley House
|The Gloaming *
|Tell Me
|Joan As Police Woman
|Ná Bí Buartha
|Shane O’Fearghaill
|To The Light
|Johnny Duhan
|The Slow Set Revival
|Tim V. Smyth
|Airships
|Carol Keogh And The City Fathers
|Whatever’s Written In Your Heart
|Gerry Rafferty
|The Sailor’s Bonnet
|The Gloaming *
|Under Ether
|PJ Harvey
|Someday
|Katie Kim
|Lament for Limerick
|Brendan Mullholland/Conor Lamb/Deirdre Galway
* World exclusive 😉