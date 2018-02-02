Ceol Anocht: Show #16 – 1/2/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: The 202s, Kiosoma, Joni Mitchell, Fight Like Apes, Calexico, Johnny Duhan, Shane Hennessy, Vulfpeck, Status Quo, The Gloaming(!), Joan As Police Woman, Shane O’Fearghaill, Tim V. Smyth, Carol Keogh And The City Fathers, Gerry Rafferty, Katie Kim, PJ Harvey, Brendan Mullholland, Conor Lamb & Deirdre Galway

…and here’s the playlist:

Soul Don’t Boogie The 202s Electric Love Kiosoma Free Man In Paris Joni Mitchell Lend Me Your Face (80KIDS Remix) Fight Like Apes Voices In The Field Calexico The Beacon Johnny Duhan Marrakech Shane Hennessy Dean Town Vulfpeck Mystery Song Status Quo The Booley House The Gloaming * Tell Me Joan As Police Woman Ná Bí Buartha Shane O’Fearghaill To The Light Johnny Duhan The Slow Set Revival Tim V. Smyth Airships Carol Keogh And The City Fathers Whatever’s Written In Your Heart Gerry Rafferty The Sailor’s Bonnet The Gloaming * Under Ether PJ Harvey Someday Katie Kim Lament for Limerick Brendan Mullholland/Conor Lamb/Deirdre Galway

* World exclusive 😉