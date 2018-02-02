Ceol Anocht: Show #16 - 1/2/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #16 – 1/2/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: The 202s, Kiosoma, Joni Mitchell, Fight Like Apes, Calexico, Johnny Duhan, Shane Hennessy, Vulfpeck, Status Quo, The Gloaming(!), Joan As Police Woman, Shane O’Fearghaill, Tim V. Smyth, Carol Keogh And The City Fathers, Gerry Rafferty, Katie Kim, PJ Harvey, Brendan Mullholland, Conor Lamb & Deirdre Galway

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 1/2/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

Soul Don’t Boogie The 202s
Electric Love Kiosoma
Free Man In Paris Joni Mitchell
Lend Me Your Face (80KIDS Remix) Fight Like Apes
Voices In The Field Calexico
The Beacon Johnny Duhan
Marrakech Shane Hennessy
Dean Town Vulfpeck
Mystery Song Status Quo
The Booley House The Gloaming *
Tell Me Joan As Police Woman
Ná Bí Buartha Shane O’Fearghaill
To The Light Johnny Duhan
The Slow Set Revival Tim V. Smyth
Airships Carol Keogh And The City Fathers
Whatever’s Written In Your Heart Gerry Rafferty
The Sailor’s Bonnet The Gloaming *
Under Ether PJ Harvey
Someday Katie Kim
Lament for Limerick Brendan Mullholland/Conor Lamb/Deirdre Galway

* World exclusive 😉

