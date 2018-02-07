Ceol Anocht: Show #17 - 6/2/2018
Catch Up

Ceol Anocht: Show #17 – 6/2/2018

Posted on
KCLR96FM
KCLR96FM.com

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: La Galaxie, Carol Keogh And The City Fathers, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Ciaran Lavery, Scullion, The Lost Brothers, Fionn Regan, Slade, Santana, Clive Barnes, Declan Folan, ROE, Hedge Schools, BARQ, Jackson Browne, Lisa O’Neill, The Delines, Donald Fagen, Paul Cleary, John Martyn, The Bothy Band

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 8/2/2018

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceol-anocht-show-17-622018

…and here’s the playlist:

Day Of The Child La Galaxie
Grand Parade Carol Keogh And The City Fathers
10538 Overture Jeff Lynne’s ELO
To Chicago Ciaran Lavery
Cooler At The Edge Scullion
Echoes In the Wind The Lost Brothers
Cormorant Bird Fionn Regan
How Does It Feel? Slade
Soul Sacrifice Santana
Looking Down The Cross Clive Barnes
Tilly Finn’s / The Lasses Of Carracastle / John Brennan’s Declan Folan
Wasted Patient Thinking ROE
Cry For A Sparrow The Lost Brothers
Navigate Hedge Schools
Bear BARQ
Fountain Of Sorrow Jackson Browne
Red Geansai Lisa O’Neill
The Oil Rigs At Night The Delines
Nightfly Donald Fagen
Kingfisher Blue Paul Cleary
Head And Heart John Martyn
Untitled/The Kerry Jig/The Ballintore Fancy The Bothy Band

 

 

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top