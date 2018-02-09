Ceol Anocht: Show #18 – 8/2/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Ham Sandwich, Delorentos, The Police, Richie Egan, Séamus Fogarty, The Lost Brothers, Jennifer Evans, The Proclaimers, Queen, Malojian, The Go! Team, Declan Folan, The Blades, Niall McCabe, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Susan McKeown, Ye Vagabonds, Polly J. Harvey / Harry Escott, Peter Oren, The Stargazers, Nick Drake, The Bothy Band