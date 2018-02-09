Ceol Anocht: Show #18 – 8/2/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Ham Sandwich, Delorentos, The Police, Richie Egan, Séamus Fogarty, The Lost Brothers, Jennifer Evans, The Proclaimers, Queen, Malojian, The Go! Team, Declan Folan, The Blades, Niall McCabe, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Susan McKeown, Ye Vagabonds, Polly J. Harvey / Harry Escott, Peter Oren, The Stargazers, Nick Drake, The Bothy Band
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 13/2/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|Bodies
|Ham Sandwich
|In The Moment
|Delorentos
|Driven To Tears
|The Police
|Liffey Knew
|Richie Egan
|Van Gogh’s Ear
|Séamus Fogarty
|Halfway Towards A Healing
|The Lost Brothers
|My Own Assassin
|Jennifer Evans
|Sunshine On Leith
|The Proclaimers
|Seven Seas Of Rhye
|Queen
|Beard Song
|Malojian
|Mayday
|The Go! Team
|Happy To Meet Sorry To Part/Paddy Clancy’s/The Maid On The Green
|Declan Folan
|Then Came You
|The Blades
|Songs Of Fire
|The Lost Brothers
|Oh Mama
|Niall McCabe
|Wild West Hero
|Jeff Lynne’s ELO
|In Darkness Let Me Dwell
|Susan McKeown
|Lowlands Of Holland
|Ye Vagabonds
|An Acre Of Land
|Polly J. Harvey / Harry Escott
|Burden Of Proof
|Peter Oren
|My Resistance Is Low
|The Stargazers
|At the Chime Of A City Clock
|Nick Drake
|Calum Sgaire
|The Bothy Band
|Reigns Of Ruin
|The Lost Brothers