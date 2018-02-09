Ceol Anocht: Show #18 - 8/2/2018
Ceol Anocht: Show #18 – 8/2/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Ham Sandwich, Delorentos, The Police, Richie Egan, Séamus Fogarty, The Lost Brothers, Jennifer Evans, The Proclaimers, Queen, Malojian, The Go! Team, Declan Folan, The Blades, Niall McCabe, Jeff Lynne’s ELO, Susan McKeown, Ye Vagabonds, Polly J. Harvey / Harry Escott, Peter Oren, The Stargazers, Nick Drake, The Bothy Band

Bodies Ham Sandwich
In The Moment Delorentos
Driven To Tears The Police
Liffey Knew Richie Egan
Van Gogh’s Ear Séamus Fogarty
Halfway Towards A Healing The Lost Brothers
My Own Assassin Jennifer Evans
Sunshine On Leith The Proclaimers
Seven Seas Of Rhye Queen
Beard Song Malojian
Mayday The Go! Team
Happy To Meet Sorry To Part/Paddy Clancy’s/The Maid On The Green Declan Folan
Then Came You The Blades
Songs Of Fire The Lost Brothers
Oh Mama Niall McCabe
Wild West Hero Jeff Lynne’s ELO
In Darkness Let Me Dwell Susan McKeown
Lowlands Of Holland Ye Vagabonds
An Acre Of Land Polly J. Harvey / Harry Escott
Burden Of Proof Peter Oren
My Resistance Is Low The Stargazers
At the Chime Of A City Clock Nick Drake
Calum Sgaire The Bothy Band
Reigns Of Ruin The Lost Brothers

 

 

