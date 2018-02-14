Ceol Anocht: Show #19 - 13/2/2018
Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht

Ceol Anocht: Show #19 – 13/2/2018

Martin Bridgeman 15 hours ago
Less than a minute
Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht

Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 15/2/2018

,,,and here’s the playlist:

Night Light Auxiliary Phoenix Featuring Vast Aire of Cannibal Ox & Gentle Jones
Legislate Replete Featuring Bini
The Second Sitting For The Last Supper 10CC
It Pours Anna Mitchell
Anthropocene Peter Oren
If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous Sarah McQuaid
Silence And Sound Cormac O’Caoimh
Death Disco Public Image Limited
To Who Knows When My Bloody Valentine
Wither With You Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
Planxty Saint Nicholas Claire Keville
Will I Fly Luke Clerkin
The Silence Above Us Sarah McQuaid
Another Country John Smith
Born To Love Miriam Donohue
Persuasion Richard Thompson/Teddy Thompson
Here Pugwash
Ae Fond Kiss Eddi Reader
Happiness The Blue Nile
When It Hurts So Bad Lauryn Hill
Love’s A Tormenting Pain Claire Keville
© Copyright 2018 CK Broadcasting Ltd · All Rights Reserved
Registered office: Leggettsrath Business Park, Carlow Road, Kilkenny, Ireland
Sites: kclr96fm.com ·
Close