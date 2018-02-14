Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #19 – 13/2/2018
Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 15/2/2018
,,,and here’s the playlist:
|Night Light
|Auxiliary Phoenix Featuring Vast Aire of Cannibal Ox & Gentle Jones
|Legislate
|Replete Featuring Bini
|The Second Sitting For The Last Supper
|10CC
|It Pours
|Anna Mitchell
|Anthropocene
|Peter Oren
|If We Dig Any Deeper It Could Get Dangerous
|Sarah McQuaid
|Silence And Sound
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|Death Disco
|Public Image Limited
|To Who Knows When
|My Bloody Valentine
|Wither With You
|Rolling Blackouts Coastal Fever
|Planxty Saint Nicholas
|Claire Keville
|Will I Fly
|Luke Clerkin
|The Silence Above Us
|Sarah McQuaid
|Another Country
|John Smith
|Born To Love
|Miriam Donohue
|Persuasion
|Richard Thompson/Teddy Thompson
|Here
|Pugwash
|Ae Fond Kiss
|Eddi Reader
|Happiness
|The Blue Nile
|When It Hurts So Bad
|Lauryn Hill
|Love’s A Tormenting Pain
|Claire Keville