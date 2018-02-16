Ceol Anocht: Show #20 - 15/2/2018
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 20/2/2018

…and here’s the playlist:

My Station Replete
BRB Auxiliary Phoenix
I’m New Here Gil Scott-Heron
What Else Cathy Davey
What Jail Is Like John Murry
Cot Valley Sarah McQuaid
This City’s At War Deep Sky Objects
Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe) Genesis
Light In The Sky Steve Hillage
Proud Cormac O’Caoimh
In My Body SYML
Oyster Island Buttons And Bows
Radio Waves Anna Mitchell
Time to Love Sarah McQuaid
Master Kilby John Smith
Sailing To Shore Shane Hennessy
I’ll Admit You’re Gone Rory Gallagher
Sometimes My Bloody Valentine
Edges Inni K
Across The Universe Rufus Wainwright
Mirrorball Peter Gabriel
The Perilous Tree Richie Healy
Lament Of Loss Claire Keville
