Ceol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #20 – 15/2/2018
…and here’s the playlist:
|My Station
|Replete
|BRB
|Auxiliary Phoenix
|I’m New Here
|Gil Scott-Heron
|What Else
|Cathy Davey
|What Jail Is Like
|John Murry
|Cot Valley
|Sarah McQuaid
|This City’s At War
|Deep Sky Objects
|Know What I Like (In Your Wardrobe)
|Genesis
|Light In The Sky
|Steve Hillage
|Proud
|Cormac O’Caoimh
|In My Body
|SYML
|Oyster Island
|Buttons And Bows
|Radio Waves
|Anna Mitchell
|Time to Love
|Sarah McQuaid
|Master Kilby
|John Smith
|Sailing To Shore
|Shane Hennessy
|I’ll Admit You’re Gone
|Rory Gallagher
|Sometimes
|My Bloody Valentine
|Edges
|Inni K
|Across The Universe
|Rufus Wainwright
|Mirrorball
|Peter Gabriel
|The Perilous Tree
|Richie Healy
|Lament Of Loss
|Claire Keville