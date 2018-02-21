Catch UpCeol AnochtCeol Anocht
Ceol Anocht: Show #21 – 20/2/2018
https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceolanocht-fullshow-20180220
…and here’s the playlist:
|Little Things
|Marlene Enright
|Euphoric Recall
|Sara Ryan
|Slouching Towards Bethelehem
|Joni Mitchell
|Sublingual
|Vulpynes
|The Trouabador’s Song
|Stephen Stanley
|Nobody’s Girl
|Clara Rose
|Mo Chroí Bhriste / The Road To Chicago
|Clare Sands
|Ghosts
|Japan
|Honaloochie Boogie
|Mott The Hoople
|I Don’t Wanna Ruin It
|Track Dogs
|Lizard Lady
|Laura Mulcahy
|Tightrope Walkers
|Clara Rose
|A Weak Heart Like Mine
|Ultan Conlon
|After Berlin
|Jennifer Evans
|Bell Bottom Blues
|Matthew Sweet/Susanna Hoffs
|Moments’ N’ Mime
|The Virgin Prunes
|Mastermind
|Róisín Murphy
|Overcome
|Laura Mvula Ft. Nile Rodgers
|Hold Me
|Damien Dempsey
|Tubaiste Agus Taisceadán
|Úna Monaghan