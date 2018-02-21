Ceol Anocht: Show #21 - 20/2/2018
Martin Bridgeman 6 hours ago
Tonight’s show will  be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 22/2/2018

https://soundcloud.com/kclr96fm/ceolanocht-fullshow-20180220

…and here’s the playlist:

Little Things Marlene Enright
Euphoric Recall Sara Ryan
Slouching Towards Bethelehem Joni Mitchell
Sublingual Vulpynes
The Trouabador’s Song Stephen Stanley
Nobody’s Girl Clara Rose
Mo Chroí Bhriste / The Road To Chicago Clare Sands
Ghosts Japan
Honaloochie Boogie Mott The Hoople
I Don’t Wanna Ruin It Track Dogs
Lizard Lady Laura Mulcahy
Tightrope Walkers Clara Rose
A Weak Heart Like Mine Ultan Conlon
After Berlin Jennifer Evans
Bell Bottom Blues Matthew Sweet/Susanna Hoffs
Moments’ N’ Mime The Virgin Prunes
Mastermind Róisín Murphy
Overcome Laura Mvula Ft. Nile Rodgers
Hold Me Damien Dempsey
Tubaiste Agus Taisceadán Úna Monaghan

