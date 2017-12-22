Ceol Anocht: Show #6 – 21/12/2017

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Pugwash, Duncan Maitland, The Southern Fold, John Blek, Prefab Sprout, Real Estate, Carole Nelson, Mark Kozalek, Joe Egan, Marvin Gaye, Free, Joni Mitchell, Zrazy, Karrie / Jimmy Smyth, Andy Irvine & Paul Brady, Paul McCartney, Róisín Murphy, Leonard Cohen, The Blue Nile, Mícheál Ó’Súillebhán
Tonight’s show will be available on the RadioPlayer App until 26/12/2017.
…and here’s the playlist:
|Tinsel And Marzipan
|Pugwash
|Little Saint Nick
|Duncan Maitland
|Save Your Soul
|The Southern Fold
|Salt On The Water
|John Blek
|Bonny
|Prefab Sprout
|Past Lives
|Real Estate
|Low Light Through Bare Trees
|Carole Nelson
|2000 Miles
|Mark Kozalek
|Freeze
|Joe Egan
|What’s Going On
|Marvin Gaye
|My Brother Jake
|Free
|River
|Joni Mitchell
|Snow
|Zrazy
|Snow Is Falling
|Carole Nelson
|Performers
|Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
|Arthur McBride
|Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
|Dear Boy
|Paul McCartney
|Gone Fishing
|Róisín Murphy
|If I Didn’t Have Your Love
|Leonard Cohen
|Family Life
|The Blue Nile
|Carúl Loch Garman
|Mícheál Ó’Súillebhán