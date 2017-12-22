Ceol Anocht: Show #6 - 21/12/2017
Ceol Anocht: Show #6 – 21/12/2017

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Pugwash, Duncan Maitland, The Southern Fold, John Blek, Prefab Sprout, Real Estate, Carole Nelson, Mark Kozalek, Joe Egan, Marvin Gaye, Free, Joni Mitchell, Zrazy, Karrie / Jimmy Smyth, Andy Irvine & Paul Brady, Paul McCartney, Róisín Murphy, Leonard Cohen, The Blue Nile, Mícheál Ó’Súillebhán

Tonight’s show will  be available on the RadioPlayer App until 26/12/2017.

…and here’s the playlist:

Tinsel And Marzipan Pugwash
Little Saint Nick Duncan Maitland
Save Your Soul The Southern Fold
Salt On The Water John Blek
Bonny Prefab Sprout
Past Lives Real Estate
Low Light Through Bare Trees Carole Nelson
2000 Miles Mark Kozalek
Freeze Joe Egan
What’s Going On Marvin Gaye
My Brother Jake Free
River Joni Mitchell
Snow Zrazy
Snow Is Falling Carole Nelson
Performers Karrie / Jimmy Smyth
Arthur McBride Andy Irvine & Paul Brady
Dear Boy Paul McCartney
Gone Fishing Róisín Murphy
If I Didn’t Have Your Love Leonard Cohen
Family Life The Blue Nile
Carúl Loch Garman Mícheál Ó’Súillebhán

 

