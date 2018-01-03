Ceol Anocht: Show #7 - 2/1/2018
Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Tadhg Cooke, Carol Keogh And The City Fathers, Talking Heads, Windings, Anna Mitchell, Stephen Biff O’Connor, Stealers Wheel, Thin Lizzy, Altered Hours, The Olllam, Trouble Pilgrims, Frankenstein Bolts, Swim, Pink Floyd, Brigid Mae Power, Lankum, Eric Matthews, Paul McCartney, Dr. Millar, Trashcan Sinatras, Moving Hearts

Will It Burn Or Will It Sting Tadhg Cooke
The Relics Of Saint Valentine Carol Keogh And The City Fathers
Life During Wartime Talking Heads
Stray Dogs Windings
A Better Place Windings
All These Things Anna Mitchell
Black And Blue Stephen Biff O’Connor
Star Stealers Wheel
The Rocker Thin Lizzy
Open Wide Altered Hours
The Belll The Olllam
Snake Oil Carnival Trouble Pilgrims
Radio Waves Anna Mitchell
Land and Water Frankenstein Bolts
Wonderful Thunder Swim
Wish You Were Here Pink Floyd
Let Me Hold You Through This Brigid Mae Power
Willow Garden Lankum
Fried Out Broken Girl Eric Matthews
Too Many People Paul  &  Linda McCartney
Wake Up Outside London Dr. Millar
Let Me Inside (Or Let Me Out) Trashcan Sinatras
Lake Of Shadows Moving Hearts
