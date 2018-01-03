Ceol Anocht: Show #7 – 2/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Tadhg Cooke, Carol Keogh And The City Fathers, Talking Heads, Windings, Anna Mitchell, Stephen Biff O’Connor, Stealers Wheel, Thin Lizzy, Altered Hours, The Olllam, Trouble Pilgrims, Frankenstein Bolts, Swim, Pink Floyd, Brigid Mae Power, Lankum, Eric Matthews, Paul McCartney, Dr. Millar, Trashcan Sinatras, Moving Hearts
…and here’s the playlist
|Will It Burn Or Will It Sting
|Tadhg Cooke
|The Relics Of Saint Valentine
|Carol Keogh And The City Fathers
|Life During Wartime
|Talking Heads
|Stray Dogs
|Windings
|A Better Place
|Windings
|All These Things
|Anna Mitchell
|Black And Blue
|Stephen Biff O’Connor
|Star
|Stealers Wheel
|The Rocker
|Thin Lizzy
|Open Wide
|Altered Hours
|The Belll
|The Olllam
|Snake Oil Carnival
|Trouble Pilgrims
|Radio Waves
|Anna Mitchell
|Land and Water
|Frankenstein Bolts
|Wonderful Thunder
|Swim
|Wish You Were Here
|Pink Floyd
|Let Me Hold You Through This
|Brigid Mae Power
|Willow Garden
|Lankum
|Fried Out Broken Girl
|Eric Matthews
|Too Many People
|Paul & Linda McCartney
|Wake Up Outside London
|Dr. Millar
|Let Me Inside (Or Let Me Out)
|Trashcan Sinatras
|Lake Of Shadows
|Moving Hearts