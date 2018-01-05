Ceol Anocht: Show #8 – 4/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Emma Langford, Eidtkr, Kraftwerk, Scullion, Ryley Walker, Anna Mitchell, Blackbird & Crow, Cockney Rebel, The Moody Blues, Jack O’Rourke, Horslips, Trouble Pilgrims, David Corley, O Emperor, Bill Withers, Microdisney, John Blek, Bedouine, Paul McCartney, Katie Kim, Noel Hill/Tony Linnane/Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill

Tonight’s show will be available on the Irish RadioPlayer App until 9/1/2018.

…and here’s the playlist: