Ceol Anocht: Show #8 – 4/1/2018

Tonight’s edition of Ceol Anocht on KCLR, presented by Martin Bridgeman, featuring music from: Emma Langford, Eidtkr, Kraftwerk, Scullion, Ryley Walker, Anna Mitchell, Blackbird & Crow, Cockney Rebel, The Moody Blues, Jack O’Rourke, Horslips, Trouble Pilgrims, David Corley, O Emperor, Bill Withers, Microdisney, John Blek, Bedouine, Paul McCartney, Katie Kim, Noel Hill/Tony Linnane/Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill

The Unbearable Lightness Of Being Emma Langford
Motoroway Eidtkr
Radioactivity Kraftwerk
Eyelids Into Snow Scullion
The Halfwit In Me Ryley Walker
It Pours Anna Mitchell
Hazzard Blackbird & Crow
Mr. Raffles (Man It Was Mean) Cockney Rebel
I’m Just A Singer In A Rock And Roll Band The Moody Blues
Dreamcatcher Jack O’Rourke
Ace And Deuce Horslips
Long Way to The Sun Trouble Pilgrims
Come Home Anna Mitchell
Unspoken Thing David Corley
Po O Emperor
Ain’t No Sunshine Bill Withers
Town To Town Microdisney
Hospital Bed John Blek
Dusty Eyes Bedouine
Uncle Albert / Admiral Halsey Paul McCartney
Body Break Katie Kim
Johnny Cope Noel Hill/Tony Linnane/Mícheál Ó’Domhnaill
