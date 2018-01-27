Charlie Curran Memorial Run at Carlow Town Hurling Club

Those involved with a charity run in Carlow on Sunday are looking for locals to give them a hand. The Charlie Curran Memorial Run is taking place from 9am in Carlow Town Hurling Club on Sunday and will raise funds for two charities – Heart Children Ireland & Billy’s World Ireland. It’s all in memory […]

The Charlie Curran Memorial Run is taking place from 9am in Carlow Town Hurling Club on Sunday and will raise funds for two charities – Heart Children Ireland & Billy’s World Ireland.

It’s all in memory of Charlie Curran who died of a heartattack in 2005.

His son, Charlie Junior told KCLR that volunteers will be needed to help out on the day.