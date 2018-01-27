Charlie Curran Memorial Run at Carlow Town Hurling Club
KCLR News

Charlie Curran Memorial Run at Carlow Town Hurling Club

Posted on

Those involved with a charity run in Carlow on Sunday  are looking for locals to give them a hand. The Charlie Curran Memorial Run is taking place from 9am in Carlow Town Hurling Club on Sunday  and will raise funds for two charities – Heart Children Ireland & Billy’s World Ireland. It’s all in memory […]

Those involved with a charity run in Carlow on Sunday  are looking for locals to give them a hand.

The Charlie Curran Memorial Run is taking place from 9am in Carlow Town Hurling Club on Sunday  and will raise funds for two charities – Heart Children Ireland & Billy’s World Ireland.

It’s all in memory of Charlie Curran who died of a heartattack in 2005.

His son, Charlie Junior told KCLR that volunteers will be needed to help out on the day.

Home & Lifestyle Expo
Related Items:, , , ,

Recommended for you

To Top
// Infinite Scroll $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll({ navSelector: ".nav-links", nextSelector: ".nav-links a:first", itemSelector: ".infinite-post", loading: { msgText: "Loading more posts...", finishedMsg: "Sorry, no more posts" }, errorCallback: function(){ $(".inf-more-but").css("display", "none") } }); $(window).unbind('.infscr'); $(".inf-more-but").click(function(){ $('.infinite-content').infinitescroll('retrieve'); return false; }); $(window).load(function(){ if ($('.nav-links a').length) { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','inline-block'); } else { $('.inf-more-but').css('display','none'); } }); $(window).load(function() { // The slider being synced must be initialized first $('.post-gallery-bot').flexslider({ animation: "slide", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, itemWidth: 80, itemMargin: 10, asNavFor: '.post-gallery-top' }); $('.post-gallery-top').flexslider({ animation: "fade", controlNav: false, animationLoop: true, slideshow: false, prevText: "<", nextText: ">", sync: ".post-gallery-bot" }); }); });